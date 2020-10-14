SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers' Phil Jabour Joins Sacramento Kings' Front Office

Justin Grasso

As the 2020 NBA offseason starts, changes are expected within the Philadelphia 76ers' organization. Ever since their season concluded back in August, the Sixers were getting a head start on some personnel changes within the coaching staff as they fired head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons.

While Brown's departure was significant, more moves were expected to come. Following the Sixers' playoff loss to the Boston Celtics, General Manager Elton Brand mentioned he would re-evaluate the front office situation. 

At the time, reports indicated that changes were expected to be made. Since August, the 76ers haven't moved anybody out of the front office themselves, but recently, the Sacramento Kings acquired Sixers' Director of Scouting, Phil Jabour. 

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings are making a series of changes within their front office following the hiring of their new General Manager, Monte McNair. Jabour, the Sixers' former scouting director, will serve as Sacramento's Vice President of Player Personnel moving forward.

Joining Jabour and McNair in the Kings' front office is former Atlanta Hawks Wes Wilcox, who will serve as the Kings' Assistant General Manager. And Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul Johnson will become the Kings' Director of Basketball Operations after getting promoted to General Manager of the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. 

Jabour becomes the second member of the Sixers' organization to move elsewhere this offseason. Last week, 76ers assistant coach Kevin Young reached a deal with the Phoenix Suns to reunite with former Philly assistant Monty Williams. As Elton Brand continues to evaluate the front office, and Doc Rivers decides on his own coaching staff, we should expect more changes in Philly sometime moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NBA Mock Draft: 76ers Snag TCU's Desmond Bane at 21

In Sam Vecenie's eighth 2020 mock draft, the Philadelphia 76ers snag TCU guard, Desmond Bane with pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

Ty Lue is Gaining Momentum With Rockets

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach candidate Ty Lue is beginning to gain momentum with the Houston Rockets this offseason.

Justin Grasso

January Start for 2021 NBA Season is Gaining Steam

While there is no definitive date for the start of the 2021 NBA season, it seems January is the most realistic start month right now.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Steps Down as Australian Boomers Coach

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has announced he will step down as the Australian Boomers head coach for the Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Grasso

NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia 76ers Crack Early Top 10

With the 2020 NBA season concluding, the Philadelphia 76ers have cracked the early top 10 for Bleacher Report's way-too-early rankings.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Thunder's Chis Paul Addresses Trade Rumors

Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul addressed trade rumors as the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly had interest this season.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler, Heat Fall to Lakers in 2020 NBA Finals

The 2020 NBA Finals is in the books as the Los Angeles Lakers took down Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Suns Announce Addition of Former 76ers Coach Kevin Young

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Kevin Young to their coaching staff.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Players Will Learn Roles Differently Under Doc Rivers

In the past, Brett Brown might've told each Sixers player their roles one on one in an office setting. With Doc Rivers in charge, the circumstances change dramatically.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Doc Rivers' Contract

Last week, Doc Rivers inked a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. This week, details emerged regarding the price of bringing Rivers to Philly.

Justin Grasso