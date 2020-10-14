76ers' Phil Jabour Joins Sacramento Kings' Front Office

As the 2020 NBA offseason starts, changes are expected within the Philadelphia 76ers' organization. Ever since their season concluded back in August, the Sixers were getting a head start on some personnel changes within the coaching staff as they fired head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons.

While Brown's departure was significant, more moves were expected to come. Following the Sixers' playoff loss to the Boston Celtics, General Manager Elton Brand mentioned he would re-evaluate the front office situation.

At the time, reports indicated that changes were expected to be made. Since August, the 76ers haven't moved anybody out of the front office themselves, but recently, the Sacramento Kings acquired Sixers' Director of Scouting, Phil Jabour.

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings are making a series of changes within their front office following the hiring of their new General Manager, Monte McNair. Jabour, the Sixers' former scouting director, will serve as Sacramento's Vice President of Player Personnel moving forward.

Joining Jabour and McNair in the Kings' front office is former Atlanta Hawks Wes Wilcox, who will serve as the Kings' Assistant General Manager. And Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul Johnson will become the Kings' Director of Basketball Operations after getting promoted to General Manager of the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Jabour becomes the second member of the Sixers' organization to move elsewhere this offseason. Last week, 76ers assistant coach Kevin Young reached a deal with the Phoenix Suns to reunite with former Philly assistant Monty Williams. As Elton Brand continues to evaluate the front office, and Doc Rivers decides on his own coaching staff, we should expect more changes in Philly sometime moving forward.

