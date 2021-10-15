76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Preseason Finale

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their preseason by getting off to a rough start. Although they were shorthanded against the Toronto Raptors last Monday, the Sixers looked rusty as a team typically would for their first game.

However, they managed to bounce back on Thursday with a victory in the rematch against the Raptors. Then when Monday rolled around, the Sixers had a tough test against the Kevin Durant, James Harden-led Brooklyn Nets.

Despite not having a point guard available to them, the Sixers had themselves quite a performance against a tough Brooklyn team. With a dominant victory over the Nets on Monday night, the Sixers head into Friday's finale against the Detroit Pistons with a 2-1 record in the preseason.

As expected, the 76ers will miss a handful of players against the Pistons. Joel Embiid, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris are among the starters that will miss the matchup. Although Ben Simmons is technically back around, he's not expected to make his debut just yet, leaving the Sixers to start Tyrese Maxey at point guard once again.

With numerous key players out for Friday's game, Sixers reserves will have an opportunity to showcase their development once more before the games start to really count. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Pistons battle it out for the final game of the preseason? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Date: Friday, October 15, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: N/A

Pistons TV Broadcast: N/A

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Pistons Listen: N/A

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -103, DET -120

Total O/U: 216.5

