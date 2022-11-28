Skip to main content

76ers’ PJ Tucker Exits Matchup vs. Magic Early Again

PJ Tucker's night ends early in Orlando for the second-straight game.

On Saturday, it was unclear if Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker would play in Sunday’s rematch against the Orlando Magic or not.

During Friday night’s victory over the Magic, Tucker missed the entire fourth quarter. At the time, the reason behind Tucker’s absence was unclear.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers explained why Tucker didn’t play in the final quarter of action.

“I don’t know what it was, I think it was his ankle or something,” said Rivers after the game. “He couldn’t go, so we didn’t have anybody to guard Banchero anymore. I don’t know what it was, to be honest. I just knew they told me when he went out. He told me he had to come out, and so I haven’t checked, but we’ll see what’s going on.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Sixers revealed that Tucker was dealing with ankle soreness. While it was unclear whether Tucker would play on Sunday or not, the Sixers’ Saturday night injury report for Sunday’s game revealed that Tucker wouldn’t miss a matchup as a result of the soreness.

Tucker suited up on Sunday as expected, but his night ended prematurely. After checking into the matchup for 15 minutes in the first half, Tucker started the second half on the bench, which is unusual. Shortly after it was realized Tucker wasn’t starting for the Sixers in the second half, the veteran forward was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup due to ankle soreness.

The veteran ended the night with two rebounds and one assist.

While Tucker’s setback doesn’t seem severe, Philadelphia’s considerable lead over Orlando likely left the team feeling like the best-case scenario was resting Tucker on the first night of a back-to-back in hopes he can return to the lineup on Monday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic

USATSI_19503329_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Compliments Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19503930_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Sunday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19503288_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Magic: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19123321_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Magic: Will Markelle Fultz Make Debut Sunday?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17692106_168388689_lowres (2)
News

76ers Injury Report: Will Jaden Springer, Matisse Thybulle Return?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19401645_168388689_lowres
News

How James Harden Has Helped Thriving Shake Milton

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19437760_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19470310_168388689_lowres
News

Harris, Rivers Acknowledge Shake Milton's Recent Surge

By Justin Grasso