76ers Playoff Watch: Atlanta Hawks Take Game 4 vs. New York Knicks

As the Philadelphia 76ers rested for the day after destroying the Washington Wizards in Game 3, the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks faced off for a Game 4 matchup at State Farm Arena.

All series long, the battles have been tight between the Hawks and the Knicks, but the results were slightly different as the game progressed on Sunday afternoon.

Through the first quarter of action, the Knicks overcame the hostile environment in Atlanta and got off to a 26-25 start, led by the veteran point guard Derrick Rose, who collected 10 points in eight minutes.

When the second quarter rolled around, though, the Hawks got out in front and found separation as they outscored New York 28-23.

Trae Young (15 points) and Derrick Rose (16 points) were the standouts of the first half as they led their teams in scoring, keeping the game tight.

But once the third quarter rolled around, Trae Young and the Hawks started to pull away from the Knicks once again.

By outscoring New York 35-22, Atlanta had a comfortable 88-71 lead heading into the final quarter. At that point, the Hawks only utilized their starting lineup for a little less than half of the quarter as it was time to start looking towards Game 5.

When the clock struck zeros across the board, the Hawks came away with a convincing 113-96 victory over the Knicks. By taking Game 4, the Hawks now have a 3-1 lead heading into the Game 5 matchup, which is set to take place at Madison Square Garden. An Atlanta win on Wednesday would put the Knicks away for the remainder of the playoffs.

