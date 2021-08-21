76ers Podcast: Embiid's Extension, Simmons' Status & More

The Philadelphia 76ers had a big week. As the Summer League squad wrapped up the five-game schedule at 3-2, the team made a couple of roster changes while also extending Sixers center Joel Embiid with a monster payday.

On this episode of the Bleav in 76ers Podcast, hosts Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick start off by breaking down the Sixers' Summer League as a whole. After Philly got off to a hot 2-0 start, led by Tyrese Maxey, the second-year guard left Las Vegas to host a camp.

From then on, the Sixers went 1-2. While Paul Reed continued to look solid, Isaiah Joe suffered an unfortunate injury in the second-to-last game, which kept him sidelined for the Summer League finale. With several key players out, Philly's 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer stepped up and made many Sixers fans eat their words after the former Tennessee guard took on a lot of criticism early on in the tournament.

After discussing the Summer League and how everybody looked, Grasso and McCormick moved on to discussing the recent roster moves, which included waiving the veteran two-way guard Rayjon Tucker and adding former Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Riller as his replacement.

Also, the strange situation involving second-round rookie Charles Bassey was also briefly discussed before talking about the most significant move of the week by a mile, which is the Sixers' decision to sign Joel Embiid to the supermax extension.

As always, the guys wrapped up this week's episode by offering updates on the Ben Simmons trade saga. While teams remain interested in the All-Star guard and a trade seems inevitable, the Sixers have yet to budge on their price and make a move.

As training camp inches closer, teams around the league believe it's a real possibility Simmons is still on the Sixers when that time comes. Will that be an issue? Hear Grasso and McCormick's thoughts on this week's episode.

Episode Breakdown

Summer Sixers Finish 3-2

How Did Jaden Springer Look?

Praise for Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed

Isaiah Joe Injury Update

Sixers Waive Rayjon Tucker

Grant Riller Signing Coming Soon?

The Charles Bassey Situation

What's the Plan for Anthony Tolliver?

Joel Embiid's Big Extension