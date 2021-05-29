76ers Podcast: Popcorn Showers Overshadow Game 2 Dominance vs. Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Washington Wizards for Game 2 of the first-round on Wednesday night. After collecting a win in the series opener last Sunday, the Sixers looked to leave Philly with a 2-0 lead before hitting the road for the first time in the playoffs this year.

For the first three quarters, the Sixers took control of the game and dominated the Wizards. As Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris each collected 16 points, they helped lead the charge as Philly outscored Washington 71-57 in the first half of action.

While Bradley Beal's effort throughout the match was a commendable one once again, his star power alone wasn't nearly enough to compete with the Sixers. Heading into the final quarter of the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers decided that Philly's lead was enough to rest the key rotation players.

And the backups didn't disappoint. In the final quarter of action, Sixers rookie Tyrese Maxey collected a team-high of 10 points in the fourth, which helped the Sixers outscore Washington 26-15, closing out the game with a 120-95 victory.

Unfortunately, Philly's dominant Game 2 victory over the Wizards wasn't the big story of the night. Instead, it was the popcorn incident involving Wizards star Russell Westbrook, and a fan, who quickly got his season tickets revoked.

On this episode of Bleav in 76ers on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosts Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss the events from Wednesday's night's Game 2 ranging from the popcorn incident to Ben Simmons' stellar scoring performance before predicting the results of Game 3 on Saturday.

Episode 2: Sixers Dominate Game 2, Popcorn Showers, & More!

I. Discussing the Game 2 Playoff Environment

II. The Russell Westbrook Popcorn Incident

III. Ben Simmons' Big Game

IV. Talking Philly's Big 3

V. Embiid's Tribute to DX

VI. Should Tyrese Maxey Take Shake Milton's Minutes?

VII. Predictions for Game 3