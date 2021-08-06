76ers Podcast: Recapping Sixers' NBA Draft and Free Agency Moves

Last Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers went into the 2021 NBA Draft with two picks. On the morning of the big event, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey snagged a third selection. While everybody predicted a trade at some point, Morey shocked the basketball world when he used all three selections in the draft.

After getting off to a rather unpredictable start to the offseason, Morey continued to shock many with his moves. When the free agency flood gates opened on Monday night, the Sixers made just one move by re-signing Furkan Korkmaz to a multi-year deal when it felt like he was gone for sure.

Then, the following day, the Sixers waived George Hill, who seemed like a prime trade candidate later on down the line. In addition to getting rid of Hill, the Sixers added two veterans to the bench by picking up former Utah Jazz stretch-four Georges Niang and Joel Embiid's now-former nemesis, Andre Drummond.

On the latest episode of the Bleav in 76ers Podcast, Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss Morey's unpredictable offseason and asses the moves he's made over the last week. Also, they zoom out and talk about just how much better the Eastern Conference has gotten recently with all of the latest moves.

Draft and Offseason Recap

Episode Breakdown

The Sixers Draft Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev, and Charles Bassey

The Free Agency Floodgates

George Hill Moves on to the Bucks

Andre Drummond and Georges Niang are Philly Bound