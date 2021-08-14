Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
76ers Podcast: Are Summer Sixers Too Good? Early Takeaways From Summer League

76ers Podcast: Are Summer Sixers Too Good? Early Takeaways From Summer League

Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers started up their five-game NBA Summer League schedule on Monday afternoon with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Thanks to a dominant showing by Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe, the Sixers took care of business with ease and destroyed to Mavs on Monday.

On Thursday, the schedule continued with a late game against the Atlanta Hawks. After a rough start to the game, the Sixers fell behind in the first half. Just because they were down, didn't mean they were out, though. With Paul Reed's dominance, the Sixers managed to form a comeback ahead of the fourth quarter.

That's when Maxey and Joe started to dominate once again and force overtime. At that point, the Summer Sixers didn't look back as they took out the Hawks, moving to 2-0 ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

In this episode of the Bleav in 76ers Podcast, Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss the Summer League Sixers by analyzing the good and the bad. In addition, they also discuss Danny Green's re-introduction press conference and of course, the new installments to the Ben Simmons saga.

Early Takeaways From Summer League & More

"Bleav in 76ers" is available for FREE on ALL major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, etc.

Episode Breakdown

  • 2-Game Summer League Recap
  • Paul Reed's Progression
  • Tyrese Maxey is as Good as Expected
  • Is Isaiah Joe Ready for the Next Step?
  • How Does Jaden Springer Look?
  • What's Going on With Charles Bassey?
  • The Lance Stephenson Workout
  • Breaking Down Danny Green's Comments
  • Ben Simmons, Doc Rivers Drama

USATSI_16556519_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Podcast: Summer Sixers Too Good? Early Takeaways

USATSI_15570084_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Reacts to Sixers' Free Agency Moves

USATSI_13582101_168388689_lowres
News

Howard Tried to Lure Danny Green Back to Lakers

USATSI_14726824_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Forward James Ennis Garnering Interest From Lakers

USATSI_11952500_168388689_lowres
News

76ers, Nets Among Several Teams to Attend Lance Stephenson's Workout

USATSI_16556685_168388689_lowres
News

Maxey Shows Resiliency in Sixers' Summer League Win Over Hawks

USATSI_11950509_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rookie Bassey Sits Out Second-Straight Summer League Game

USATSI_16186716_168388689_lowres
News

Ja Morant Impressed With Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe at Summer League