76ers Podcast: Summer Sixers Too Good? Early Takeaways

The Philadelphia 76ers started up their five-game NBA Summer League schedule on Monday afternoon with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Thanks to a dominant showing by Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe, the Sixers took care of business with ease and destroyed to Mavs on Monday.

On Thursday, the schedule continued with a late game against the Atlanta Hawks. After a rough start to the game, the Sixers fell behind in the first half. Just because they were down, didn't mean they were out, though. With Paul Reed's dominance, the Sixers managed to form a comeback ahead of the fourth quarter.

That's when Maxey and Joe started to dominate once again and force overtime. At that point, the Summer Sixers didn't look back as they took out the Hawks, moving to 2-0 ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

In this episode of the Bleav in 76ers Podcast, Justin Grasso and Kevin McCormick discuss the Summer League Sixers by analyzing the good and the bad. In addition, they also discuss Danny Green's re-introduction press conference and of course, the new installments to the Ben Simmons saga.

Early Takeaways From Summer League & More

Episode Breakdown

2-Game Summer League Recap

Paul Reed's Progression

Tyrese Maxey is as Good as Expected

Is Isaiah Joe Ready for the Next Step?

How Does Jaden Springer Look?

What's Going on With Charles Bassey?

The Lance Stephenson Workout

Breaking Down Danny Green's Comments