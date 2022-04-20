Skip to main content
76ers vs. Raptors: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors tipped off their first-round playoff series this past Saturday night. As the Raptors have won three of four games against the Sixers during the regular season, many anticipated a tight series.

Through the first two games, the Sixers have shifted the narrative. Not only have they avoided any upsets so far, but they have taken care of business with ease. Thanks to a 38-point showing from the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers took Game 1 with a 20-point victory.

The Raptors took on more than just one loss following Game 1. As Toronto prepared for Game 2, several key players were dealing with setbacks. Thad Young had a sprained thumb, Scottie Barnes sprained his ankle, and Gary Trent Jr. was battling a non-COVID illness.

In the morning leading up to Game 2, it seemed all three players were on pace to miss the matchup. However, that wasn’t the case. While Barnes did sit out, Young and Trent were all upgraded to questionable and eventually cleared for action.

Unfortunately for Toronto, their presence didn’t make much of a difference. Similar to Game 1, the Sixers had control of the matchup for a majority of the outing. Eventually, they picked up a dominant victory as they defeated the Raptors 112-97.

Now, with a 2-0 lead, the Sixers will travel to Toronto to face the Raptors on the road for Games 3 and 4. Will the Sixers take one step closer to completing a first-round sweep against their Eastern Conference enemy? Or will the Raptors get back into the series with a victory? 

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 2-0 against the Raptors in first-round series

On the road this season, the Sixers are 27-14

At home this season, the Raptors are 24-17

The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last six games

Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games in Toronto

Raptors are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Injury Report

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Matisse Thybulle - Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes - Doubtful

Gary Trent Jr. - Probable

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, TOR +105

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: Sixers

Total O/U: Over 216.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

