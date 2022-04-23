Skip to main content
76ers vs. Raptors: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers’ start to the 2022 NBA Playoffs couldn’t have gone any better. After wrapping up Game 1 with a dominant victory at home, the Sixers returned to their home court in South Philly to close out the first postseason homestand with another significant double-digit victory.

With a 2-0 lead over Toronto, the Sixers traveled up North to face the Raptors on the road for the first time in the playoffs. While the first two wins came easy, the Sixers met a lot of adversity on Wednesday night.

The Raptors led the Sixers by as much as 17 points in the first half of the Game 3 battle. As the Sixers turned the ball over at a fast rate, the Raptors continued capitalizing and building on their lead. The game seemed to be getting out of reach for the Sixers in the first half, but a dominant third quarter showing by Joel Embiid put the Sixers right back in the game.

Four quarters wasn’t enough to settle the score on Wednesday. With the game tied at 95 points, the Sixers and Raptors went into overtime. Then during the final seconds of the free period, Embiid hit a miraculous three-point shot to put the Sixers ahead so they could snatch Game 3.

The Sixers and the Raptors are now set to battle it out again on Saturday afternoon for Game 4. A win for Philadelphia would send them moving on to the next round with a clean sweep. A loss would allow the Raptors to live to see another game, sending the series back to Philly for Game 5.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won three-straight games over the Raptors

On the road, the Sixers were 27-14 in the regular season

At home, the Raptors were 24-17 in the regular season

Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last seven games

Raptors are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games

Injury Report

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Matisse Thybulle - Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes - Doubtful

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5 

Moneyline: PHI -150, TOR +125

Total O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Raptors +2.5

Moneyline: TOR +125

Total O/U: Over 212.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

