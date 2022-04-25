76ers vs. Raptors: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 5

The Eastern Conference's fourth-seed the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a spectacular start for their first-round series against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

As the Raptors paid a visit to Philadelphia last Saturday for Game 1, the Sixers dominated from start to finish and picked up a victory in Game 1. When the two teams met a couple of nights later for Game 2, the results were similar.

The Sixers left Philadelphia with a two-game lead. When they went into Toronto last Wednesday night, they found themselves struggling as they turned the ball over at a high rate and trailed for a majority of the matchup.

Despite trailing by double-digits, the Sixers managed to form a comeback and forced overtime. A last-second game-winning shot by Joel Embiid allowed the Sixers to make it out of overtime with a three-point lead. Therefore, the Sixers increased their series lead to 3-0.

This past Saturday night, the 76ers had an opportunity to complete the sweep, but the desperate Raptors managed to pick up their first win of the series at home. The Sixers and the Raptors will meet once again on Monday night to compete for Game 5. A win for the Sixers would send the Raptors packing out of the playoffs and allow Philly to advance to the second round. A Toronto victory would force a Game 6 this Thursday.

Key Game Notes Sixers are 24-17 when playing at home this season Raptors are 24-17 when playing on the road this season Sixers are currently up 3-1 over the Raptors Raptors are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone under in four of the Raptors’ last five games Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last six games Injury Report 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Raptors Fred VanVleet - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -8.5 Moneyline: PHI -350, TOR +275 Total O/U: 211.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Raptors +8.5 Moneyline: PHI -350 Total O/U: Over 211.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.