76ers vs. Raptors: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

Coming off of an overtime win on the road against the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers opened up this week’s slate of games against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

After falling short against the Denver Nuggets, the Sixers hit the road looking to bounce back against the Cleveland Cavaliers a couple of nights later.

In the previous two matchups against the Cavs this year, the Sixers found success at home with two victories. On Wednesday night, the situation wasn’t much different for the 76ers on the road as they came out with a tight win to bounce back after a tough loss.

Then on Friday night, the Sixers returned home to face the Dallas Mavericks for the second and final time this year. Earlier in the year, the Sixers couldn’t overcome the Mavericks on the road, but they saw different results on Friday as their new-look lineup defeated Dallas by ten points.

Now, the Sixers will close out this week’s slate with a matchup against the shorthanded Toronto Raptors at home. Back in November, when the Sixers hosted the Raptors, they came up short and took on a difficult 115-109 loss.

The following month, the Sixers paid a visit to the Raptors and came out on top with a 114-109 victory. In the second matchup between Philly and Toronto, the Raptors missed their All-Star guard Fred VanVleet.

On Sunday night, the situation will be similar as VanVleet has been ruled out due to knee injury management. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need to know!

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won two straight games

Sixers are 7-3 over their last ten games

Raptors are 6-4 over their last ten games

Raptors are 22-15 on the road this season

Sixers are 20-15 at home this season

Raptors are 5-1 against the spread in the last six games

The total has gone under in seven of the Raptors’ last ten games

Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games vs. Raptors

Injury Report

Raptors

OG Anunoby - Out

Isaac Bonga - Out

Justin Champagnie - Out

Malachi Flynn - Out

David Johnson - Out

Fred VanVleet - Out

Sixers

Charles Bassey - Out

Charlie Brown - Out

Joel Embiid - Questionable

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, TOR +205

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

