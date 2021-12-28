76ers vs. Raptors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their week on a high note on Sunday night. After the team garnered a tight win on the road against the Boston Celtics a little over a week ago, the Sixers got a few days off before returning to the floor.

On Thursday night, the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for the second time this year. During their first two outings against the Hawks this season, the Sixers pulled off upsets wins as they were clearly seeking revenge after last year's playoff loss. While those victories were good wins for the Sixers, they faced a much different Hawks team the third time around.

As the NBA continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, Atlanta was struck by the virus last week. Therefore, the Sixers faced an extremely shorthanded Hawks team. Perhaps, that caused the Sixers to casually approach their matchup, which put them in a bad spot. Although the Sixers were favored to beat the depleted Hawks, Atlanta found a way to come out and be the better team in South Philly last Thursday and issued the Sixers a disappointing loss.

The Sixers returned to the court to close the week out on Sunday. Facing the Washington Wizards, the Sixers were looking to avoid dropping two games in a row to teams that were missing key stars. Fortunately for the Sixers, they picked up a significant win in D.C. and avoided picking up a losing record throughout the first 33 games of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Now, the Sixers are looking to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday night as they are set to face the Toronto Raptors for the second time this year. Earlier in the season, the Raptors squeezed out a tough win against the Sixers in South Philly.

Will the Sixers get revenge on the road? Or will the losing streak up North continue?

76ers vs. Raptors: Odds & DFS Outlook All of the betting and fantasy information for the 76ers' matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Key Game Notes The Sixers have gone 5-5 in the last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 11-8 this year

The Raptors have won five of their last ten games

In Toronto, the Raptors are 7-9 this year

The Sixers haven't won in Toronto during the regular season since 2012

The Sixers are 3-7 against the spread in the last ten games

The Raptors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in five of Toronto's last six games Injury Report 76ers Andre Drummond - Out Danny Green - Out Shake Milton - Out Ben Simmons - Out Raptors Precious Achiuwa - Questionable OG Anunoby - Out Scottie Barnes - Out Khem Birch - Questionable Isaac Bonga - Out Justin Champagnie - Out Goran Dragic - Out Malachi Flynn - Questionable David Johnson - Out Pascal Siakam - Probable Gary Trent Jr. - Probable Fred VanVleet - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -5.5 Moneyline: PHI -250, TOR +205 Total O/U: 215.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Daily Fantasy Outlook Tyrese Maxey FanDuel Price: $6,800 DraftKings Price: $6,400 Average FPPG: 30 Tyler Johnson FanDuel Price: $3,600 DraftKings Price: $3,200 Average FPPG: 10 Seth Curry FanDuel Price: $6,500 DraftKings Price: $6,500 Average FPPG: 25 Furkan Korkmaz FanDuel Price: $4,500 DraftKings Price: $3,400 Average FPPG: 16 Matisse Thybulle FanDuel Price: $4,100 DraftKings Price: $3,600 Average FPPG: 17 Tobias Harris FanDuel Price: $7,200 DraftKings Price: $9,000 Average FPPG: 34 Georges Niang FanDuel Price: $3,900 DraftKings Price: $3,100 Average FPPG: 17 Joel Embiid FanDuel Price: $10,700 DraftKings Price: $12,100 Average FPPG: 49 Charles Bassey FanDuel Price: $3,500 DraftKings Price: $3,500 Average FPPG: 11

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.