76ers vs. Raptors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Tuesday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers ended their week on a high note on Sunday night. After the team garnered a tight win on the road against the Boston Celtics a little over a week ago, the Sixers got a few days off before returning to the floor.
On Thursday night, the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for the second time this year. During their first two outings against the Hawks this season, the Sixers pulled off upsets wins as they were clearly seeking revenge after last year's playoff loss. While those victories were good wins for the Sixers, they faced a much different Hawks team the third time around.
As the NBA continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, Atlanta was struck by the virus last week. Therefore, the Sixers faced an extremely shorthanded Hawks team. Perhaps, that caused the Sixers to casually approach their matchup, which put them in a bad spot. Although the Sixers were favored to beat the depleted Hawks, Atlanta found a way to come out and be the better team in South Philly last Thursday and issued the Sixers a disappointing loss.
The Sixers returned to the court to close the week out on Sunday. Facing the Washington Wizards, the Sixers were looking to avoid dropping two games in a row to teams that were missing key stars. Fortunately for the Sixers, they picked up a significant win in D.C. and avoided picking up a losing record throughout the first 33 games of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Now, the Sixers are looking to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday night as they are set to face the Toronto Raptors for the second time this year. Earlier in the season, the Raptors squeezed out a tough win against the Sixers in South Philly.
Will the Sixers get revenge on the road? Or will the losing streak up North continue?
76ers vs. Raptors: Odds & DFS Outlook
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have gone 5-5 in the last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers are 11-8 this year
- The Raptors have won five of their last ten games
- In Toronto, the Raptors are 7-9 this year
- The Sixers haven't won in Toronto during the regular season since 2012
- The Sixers are 3-7 against the spread in the last ten games
- The Raptors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games
- The total has gone over in five of Toronto's last six games
Injury Report
76ers
Andre Drummond - Out
Danny Green - Out
Shake Milton - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Raptors
Precious Achiuwa - Questionable
OG Anunoby - Out
Scottie Barnes - Out
Khem Birch - Questionable
Isaac Bonga - Out
Justin Champagnie - Out
Goran Dragic - Out
Malachi Flynn - Questionable
David Johnson - Out
Pascal Siakam - Probable
Gary Trent Jr. - Probable
Fred VanVleet - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -5.5
Moneyline: PHI -250, TOR +205
Total O/U: 215.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,800
DraftKings Price: $6,400
Average FPPG: 30
Tyler Johnson
FanDuel Price: $3,600
DraftKings Price: $3,200
Average FPPG: 10
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $6,500
DraftKings Price: $6,500
Average FPPG: 25
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 16
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,100
DraftKings Price: $3,600
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,200
DraftKings Price: $9,000
Average FPPG: 34
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $3,900
DraftKings Price: $3,100
Average FPPG: 17
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,700
DraftKings Price: $12,100
Average FPPG: 49
Charles Bassey
FanDuel Price: $3,500
DraftKings Price: $3,500
Average FPPG: 11
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.