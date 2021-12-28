Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    76ers vs. Raptors: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Tuesday Night
    Publish date:

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers ended their week on a high note on Sunday night. After the team garnered a tight win on the road against the Boston Celtics a little over a week ago, the Sixers got a few days off before returning to the floor.

    On Thursday night, the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for the second time this year. During their first two outings against the Hawks this season, the Sixers pulled off upsets wins as they were clearly seeking revenge after last year's playoff loss. While those victories were good wins for the Sixers, they faced a much different Hawks team the third time around.

    As the NBA continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, Atlanta was struck by the virus last week. Therefore, the Sixers faced an extremely shorthanded Hawks team. Perhaps, that caused the Sixers to casually approach their matchup, which put them in a bad spot. Although the Sixers were favored to beat the depleted Hawks, Atlanta found a way to come out and be the better team in South Philly last Thursday and issued the Sixers a disappointing loss.

    Read More

    The Sixers returned to the court to close the week out on Sunday. Facing the Washington Wizards, the Sixers were looking to avoid dropping two games in a row to teams that were missing key stars. Fortunately for the Sixers, they picked up a significant win in D.C. and avoided picking up a losing record throughout the first 33 games of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

    Now, the Sixers are looking to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday night as they are set to face the Toronto Raptors for the second time this year. Earlier in the season, the Raptors squeezed out a tough win against the Sixers in South Philly. 

    Will the Sixers get revenge on the road? Or will the losing streak up North continue?

    76ers vs. Raptors: Odds & DFS Outlook

    All of the betting and fantasy information for the 76ers' matchup with the Toronto Raptors. 

    Key Game Notes

    USATSI_17143397_168388689_lowres
    • The Sixers have gone 5-5 in the last ten games
    • On the road, the Sixers are 11-8 this year
    • The Raptors have won five of their last ten games
    • In Toronto, the Raptors are 7-9 this year
    • The Sixers haven't won in Toronto during the regular season since 2012
    • The Sixers are 3-7 against the spread in the last ten games
    • The Raptors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games
    • The total has gone over in five of Toronto's last six games

    Injury Report

    USATSI_17142746_168388689_lowres

    76ers

    Andre Drummond - Out

    Danny Green - Out

    Shake Milton - Out

    Ben Simmons - Out

    Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa - Questionable

    OG Anunoby - Out

    Scottie Barnes - Out

    Khem Birch - Questionable

    Isaac Bonga - Out

    Justin Champagnie - Out

    Goran Dragic - Out

    Malachi Flynn - Questionable

    David Johnson - Out

    Pascal Siakam - Probable

    Gary Trent Jr. - Probable

    Fred VanVleet - Out

    Game Odds

    USATSI_17142493_168388689_lowres

    Spread: Sixers -5.5

    Moneyline: PHI -250, TOR +205

    Total O/U: 215.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    USATSI_17142535_168388689_lowres (1)

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,800

    DraftKings Price: $6,400

    Average FPPG: 30

    Tyler Johnson

    FanDuel Price: $3,600

    DraftKings Price: $3,200

    Average FPPG: 10

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $6,500

    DraftKings Price: $6,500

    Average FPPG: 25

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 16

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,100

    DraftKings Price: $3,600

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,200

    DraftKings Price: $9,000

    Average FPPG: 34

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $3,900

    DraftKings Price: $3,100

    Average FPPG: 17

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,700

    DraftKings Price: $12,100

    Average FPPG: 49

    Charles Bassey

    FanDuel Price: $3,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,500

    Average FPPG: 11

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

