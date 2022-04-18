76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 2
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors met in South Philly on Saturday night to kickstart their seven-game series for the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Going into the matchup, both teams’ primary rotations were healthy. However, the Raptors found themselves dealing with some tough situations throughout the night. Not only did Toronto land in foul trouble early, but they also lost two key players throughout the game.
First, Raptors veteran forward Thad Young suffered a thumb injury. Then, the rookie standout Scotties Barnes went down with an ankle injury, which ended his night early. Although the injuries didn’t swing the game, the Raptors could’ve used the extra help as they attempted to form a comeback.
However, the Sixers simply outplayed their opponent in Game 1. With a monster game by the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey and stellar outings from Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and James Harden, the Sixers made it out on top with a 131-111 victory.
Now, the Sixers and the Raptors will meet once again on Monday night in South Philly for their Game 2 matchup. As expected, Barnes and Young will not play after suffering injuries in Game 1. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for Game 2? Here’s everything you need to know
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
Game 2
Date: Monday, April 18, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan
National TV Broadcast: ESPN
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -7.5
Moneyline: PHI -333, TOR +260
Total O/U: 215.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook