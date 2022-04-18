Skip to main content
76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors met in South Philly on Saturday night to kickstart their seven-game series for the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

Going into the matchup, both teams’ primary rotations were healthy. However, the Raptors found themselves dealing with some tough situations throughout the night. Not only did Toronto land in foul trouble early, but they also lost two key players throughout the game.

First, Raptors veteran forward Thad Young suffered a thumb injury. Then, the rookie standout Scotties Barnes went down with an ankle injury, which ended his night early. Although the injuries didn’t swing the game, the Raptors could’ve used the extra help as they attempted to form a comeback.

However, the Sixers simply outplayed their opponent in Game 1. With a monster game by the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey and stellar outings from Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and James Harden, the Sixers made it out on top with a 131-111 victory.

Now, the Sixers and the Raptors will meet once again on Monday night in South Philly for their Game 2 matchup. As expected, Barnes and Young will not play after suffering injuries in Game 1. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for Game 2? Here’s everything you need to know

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 2

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan

National TV Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -333, TOR +260

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook 

USATSI_18102530_168388689_lowres
