76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 6

The first-round playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors went from lopsided to tight.

After the Sixers got off to a 2-0 start at home to open the series, they were one step closer to getting a sweep when they took down the Raptors in overtime on the road in Game 3.

With an opportunity to close out the series with a sweep, the Sixers and the Raptors played in Toronto last Saturday afternoon for Game 4. The Sixers expected a desperate effort from the Raptors, but expectations didn't help reality.

Despite dealing with a mid-game setback as Fred VanVleet battled through a hip injury, the Raptors managed to defeat the Sixers and stay alive with an eight-point victory forcing a Game 5.

A couple of nights later, the Sixers and the Raptors met in South Philly for the third time this postseason. With an opportunity to put the Raptors away once and for all again, the 76ers came up way short. As they struggled offensively and defensively, the Sixers found themselves collecting a blowout loss at home.

With the Raptors still alive, they are set to battle it out against the Sixers for a Game 6 matchup in Toronto on Thursday night. A Sixers win finally allows Philadelphia to advance to the next round. A Raptors victory would force a Game 7 and create a do-or-die matchup in South Philly one last time in the first round.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for Game 6? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 6

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

National TV Broadcast: NBA TV

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, TOR +100

Total O/U: 208.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook