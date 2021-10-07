76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Preseason Home Opener

    • October 7, 2021
    76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch & Live Stream for Preseason Home Opener
    The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off the preseason on Monday night on the road. Facing the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena for the first time since the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Sixers didn't fare too well in the Raptors' return to Canada.

    Without Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris in the starting lineup, the Sixers elected to go with Andre Drummond, Georges Niang, and Tyrese Maxey to fill the void. Unfortunately, the unlikely starting lineup had a rough night.

    Outside of Drummond and Seth Curry, Sixers starters didn't flash too much brilliance. While a couple of bench players showed some promise later on in the game, their performances weren't enough for Philly to steal a win on the road. In the end, the Raptors came out on top with a 123-107 victory.

    Now, on Thursday night, both teams will go at it again. Perhaps, the outcome will be different as there is a change of circumstance. Embiid and Harris could very well be back in the mix, offering the Sixers' starting lineup a much-needed boost.

    Plus, Thursday's game marks the Sixers' first home game since the Game 7 upset against the Atlanta Hawks back in June. As that matchup left a bad taste in many fans' mouths, the Sixers might come out on Thursday looking to give those in attendance a show during the second of four preseason matchups this offseason.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers' second preseason matchup? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

    Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    Sixers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Sixers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Raptors Listen: N/A

