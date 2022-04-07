76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers kickstarted the final week of the regular season on Tuesday with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on the road. Earlier this year, the Sixers struggled against the Pacers and took on a loss.

But the situation was different on Tuesday. Despite the Sixers having nothing much to play for at this point in the year as they’ve clinched their spot in the playoffs, Philadelphia dominated the Pacers from the jump on Tuesday.

While Indiana put up a good fight in the second half and cut deep into the Sixers’ significant double-digit lead, they didn’t have what it takes to complete a comeback. Therefore, the Sixers picked up their third-straight win after collecting big victories over the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers last weekend.

Now, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Thursday to face the Toronto Raptors. In their previous three matchups against Toronto, the Sixers came up short twice. On Thursday, they’ll get one last good look at the Raptors before potentially playing against them in the first round of the playoffs in a couple of weeks.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for the final time this regular season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Raptors TV Broadcast: SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Raptors Listen: SportsNet 590 The Fan

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -133, TOR +110

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook