76ers Replace Scott O'Neil With Former Rockets CEO Tad Brown

For a second-straight offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are making critical changes upstairs. Last year, it was the coaching staff and the basketball operations department that had a turnover. After seven seasons with Brett Brown leading the coaching staff, the Sixers moved on and hired Doc Rivers.

Although the Sixers held onto their General Manager Elton Brand after getting rid of a few people around him in the front office, the team went ahead and hired a new President to oversee the entire operation in Daryl Morey.

Now, just last month, the Sixers' Managing Group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O'Neil, stepped down from his position after eight seasons. For the last few weeks, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the organization's Managing Partners, have searched for O'Neil's replacement.

Finally, on Monday, July 13, HBSE found their guy.

According to a press release, HBSE has hired Thaddeus “Tad” Brown as the company's new CEO. Per the release, Brown will oversee all business and growth functions for the HBSE brand and its properties, including the NBA's Sixers, NHL's New Jersey Devils, and the Prudential Center, which is the home of the Devils.

Brown joins the Sixers after spending 15 years as the CEO of the Houston Rockets. Coming to Philly, he re-connects with Daryl Morey, who joined the 76ers last offseason after stepping down from his position in Houston's front office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tad to the HBSE family,” said HBSE Co-Founder Josh Harris. “Tad is an exceptional leader in our industry and one with a deep passion for innovation and community engagement. With nearly twenty years’ experience leading the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center, we are confident that he will bring a fresh energy and new ideas to our teams, organization, and local communities.”

Brown will officially begin working with HBSE on Tuesday, August 3.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.