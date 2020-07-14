Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers and 21 other NBA franchises flocked down to Orlando, Florida, for the restart of the 2019-2020 season. As players arrived, they were required to take a COVID-19 test before quarantining for nearly two days inside their hotel rooms. After self-quarantining and passing another test, players were permitted to roam the Orlando bubble campus freely -- but there are boundaries.

76ers center Joel Embiid admitted he was skeptical of the bubble city idea before leaving for Florida last week. The reasoning behind his skepticism was that Embiid didn't trust fellow NBA players to follow the rules by staying within the bubble. And a few days into life in the bubble, one of Embiid's former teammates broke the rules.

"After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery," Sacramento Kings center Richarun Holmes tweeted on Monday afternoon. "I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push."

Following Homes' statement, the Kings' guard will remain couped up in a hotel room for the next week. Fortunately, his actions haven't caused any significant issues around the bubble. At this point, the NBA still has everything under control, aside from a couple of minor incidents. And hopefully, that keeps up as the league is ramping up for a return in the next couple of weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_