All76ers
Top Stories
News

Former 76ers Center Richaun Holmes Breaks Orlando Bubble Rules

Justin Grasso

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers and 21 other NBA franchises flocked down to Orlando, Florida, for the restart of the 2019-2020 season. As players arrived, they were required to take a COVID-19 test before quarantining for nearly two days inside their hotel rooms. After self-quarantining and passing another test, players were permitted to roam the Orlando bubble campus freely -- but there are boundaries.

76ers center Joel Embiid admitted he was skeptical of the bubble city idea before leaving for Florida last week. The reasoning behind his skepticism was that Embiid didn't trust fellow NBA players to follow the rules by staying within the bubble. And a few days into life in the bubble, one of Embiid's former teammates broke the rules.

"After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery," Sacramento Kings center Richarun Holmes tweeted on Monday afternoon. "I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push."

Following Homes' statement, the Kings' guard will remain couped up in a hotel room for the next week. Fortunately, his actions haven't caused any significant issues around the bubble. At this point, the NBA still has everything under control, aside from a couple of minor incidents. And hopefully, that keeps up as the league is ramping up for a return in the next couple of weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Glenn Robinson III Dealing With a Back Injury in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing Glenn Robinson III is currently experiencing back discomfort as the team ramps up practice in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Is Brett Brown Moving Simmons Away From Point Guard?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown seems to be finished experimenting with Ben Simmons as the team's starting point guard this season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Won't Wear a Message on his Jersey

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid doesn't plan to wear a message on his jersey fighting social injustice this summer.

Justin Grasso

Harris Continues to Watch Boban, Luka's Friendship Flourish in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris continues to watch Boban Marjanovic form a close friendship with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic while in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Won't Make Jersey Adjustments in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Al Horford revealed he won't find a phrase to wear on the back of his jersey during the NBA's restart in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Conditioning Stood Out to Brett Brown in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stood out to Brett Brown this weekend as the team participated in their first two practice sessions.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Ryan Broekhoff Addresses Absence From 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers' Ryan Broekhoff addresses his absence from the team's training sessions in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Ryan Broekhoff's Status Uncertain After not Traveling With 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers newest acquisition Ryan Broekhoff did not travel with the team to Orlando this week.

Justin Grasso

Where Does Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Rank Going Into Orlando?

As the NBA gets ready to restart the season in Orlando, where does the Philadelphia 76ers' two stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons rank?

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic Reunite in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris recently reunited with his old friend Boban Marjanovic in Orlando, Florida.

Justin Grasso