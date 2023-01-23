76ers Rival Rumors: Miami Heat Looking to Trade for Knicks Wing?

The Knicks have placed Cam Reddish on the trade block. If the Miami Heat snag him, would that make a different impact on the 76ers and the Eastern Conference?

The New York Knicks have some work to do ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. As they look to keep themselves relevant within the Eastern Conference playoff picture, some moves will need to get made within the next couple of weeks.

One Knicks player the league has eyes on is the former Duke University standout Cam Reddish. For the second-straight season, Reddish is on the trade block. Last year, Reddish found himself struggling to garner playing time with the Atlanta Hawks.

As the Hawks shopped the young forward around, the Knicks took him off Atlanta’s hands. Reddish would appear in 15 games for the Knicks last season. He averaged just under 15 minutes per game, producing six points per outing while hitting on 26 percent of his threes.

There was hope for a better season out of Reddish in New York this year, but he fell out of favor after picking up playing time in 20 games. The last time Reddish saw the court for New York was on December 3 against the Dallas Mavericks. Now, he’s healthy and not playing, waiting to see what the future has in store for him.

The Miami Heat Have Eyes for Reddish?

NBA reporter Marc Stein recently linked the Heat to Reddish. As the Knicks have been shopping Reddish for at least a month now, there is a high expectation that he will don a new uniform post-trade-deadline.

Several teams have shown interest in Reddish in the past. Per Stein, the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks are among the teams who have shown interest in Reddish. The Heat are now in the picture as well.

Impact on the Sixers and the East

The jury is still out on what Reddish truly brings to the table. In Atlanta, he struggled to make an impact — and the same is happening on the Knicks as well. Could a more experienced roster in Milwaukee or Miami help get the best out of Reddish? Well, it’s hard to say.

Clearly, Reddish hasn’t found the right situation for himself, but the 76ers and the rest of the East likely won’t find Reddish to be a piece that will put a conference contender over the top if they land him before the trade deadline.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.