    January 3, 2022
    76ers vs. Rockets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
    After falling into a bit of a slump over the last few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers have bounced back in a big way. Last Sunday, they hit the road to face the Washington Wizards for the first time this year. As the Wizards missed a couple of key players, the Sixers took advantage and pounced on Washington, picking up a victory.

    A couple of nights later, the Sixers returned to the court in Toronto to face the Raptors. Although the Raptors got the best of the Sixers during an earlier meeting in South Philly this season, Philadelphia got payback. 

    While the hard-fought win raised some eyebrows as the Sixers squeaked out a victory against a shorthanded Toronto team, the Sixers were just happy to get the road win and advance to 18-16 on the year before taking on their toughest matchup of the week.

    Last Thursday, the Sixers hit one final stop on their road trip before heading home for New Year's Eve. While the Sixers were unsuccessful against the Brooklyn Nets twice this season, once at home and once away, the 76ers were ready for war last Thursday and took the game down to the wire.

    While Brooklyn came out on top during their first two close battles against Philly, the Sixers managed to pull off the upset win on the road and pick up their 19th victory of the season before ending 2021.

    Now, the 76ers are set to return home for the first time in over a week on Monday. With the Houston Rockets in town, the Sixers will face the rebuilding franchise for the first time this year. Last year, the Sixers swept the Rockets during their two outings. Will they keep the streak alive on Monday night?

    76ers vs. Rockets Daily Fantasy & Odds Information

    Everything you need to know about the 76ers' matchup with the Rockets on Monday night. 

    Key Game Notes

    USATSI_16018553_168388689_lowres
    • The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games
    • At home, the Sixers are 6-8 this season
    • Philadelphia has won its last three games
    • The Rockets have lost nine of their last ten games
    • Houston has lost seven games in a row
    • On the road, the Rockets are 3-17 this year
    • The Rockets are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games
    • The total has gone over in eight of Houston’s last nine games
    • The Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games versus the Rockets

    Injury Report

    USATSI_15588626_168388689_lowres (2)

    76ers

    Matisse Thybulle - Out

    Myles Powell - Out

    Ben Simmons - Out

    Jaden Springer - Out

    Tyrese Maxey - Out

    Rockets

    Eric Gordon - Questionable

    Armani Brooks - Out

    DeJon Jarreau - Out

    Alperen Sengun - Out

    Christian Wood - Out

    Kevin Porter - Out

    Game Odds

    USATSI_16019213_168388689_lowres (6)

    Spread: Sixers -12.5

    Moneyline: PHI -1000, HOU +650

    Total O/U: 219.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    USATSI_16018058_168388689_lowres (1)

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,700

    DraftKings Price: $5,900

    Average FPPG: 30

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $4,200

    DraftKings Price: $4,300

    Average FPPG: 26

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $6,400

    DraftKings Price: $6,000

    Average FPPG: 26

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,000

    DraftKings Price: $3,300

    Average FPPG: 16

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,900

    DraftKings Price: $4,400

    Average FPPG: 18

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,300

    DraftKings Price: $3,700

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,100

    DraftKings Price: $8,200

    Average FPPG: 34

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $3,900

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 17

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,800

    DraftKings Price: $11,400

    Average FPPG: 50

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $5,400

    DraftKings Price: $5,600

    Average FPPG: 24

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

