76ers vs. Rockets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

After falling into a bit of a slump over the last few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers have bounced back in a big way. Last Sunday, they hit the road to face the Washington Wizards for the first time this year. As the Wizards missed a couple of key players, the Sixers took advantage and pounced on Washington, picking up a victory.

A couple of nights later, the Sixers returned to the court in Toronto to face the Raptors. Although the Raptors got the best of the Sixers during an earlier meeting in South Philly this season, Philadelphia got payback.

While the hard-fought win raised some eyebrows as the Sixers squeaked out a victory against a shorthanded Toronto team, the Sixers were just happy to get the road win and advance to 18-16 on the year before taking on their toughest matchup of the week.

Last Thursday, the Sixers hit one final stop on their road trip before heading home for New Year's Eve. While the Sixers were unsuccessful against the Brooklyn Nets twice this season, once at home and once away, the 76ers were ready for war last Thursday and took the game down to the wire.

While Brooklyn came out on top during their first two close battles against Philly, the Sixers managed to pull off the upset win on the road and pick up their 19th victory of the season before ending 2021.

Now, the 76ers are set to return home for the first time in over a week on Monday. With the Houston Rockets in town, the Sixers will face the rebuilding franchise for the first time this year. Last year, the Sixers swept the Rockets during their two outings. Will they keep the streak alive on Monday night?

76ers vs. Rockets Daily Fantasy & Odds Information Everything you need to know about the 76ers' matchup with the Rockets on Monday night. Key Game Notes The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games At home, the Sixers are 6-8 this season Philadelphia has won its last three games The Rockets have lost nine of their last ten games Houston has lost seven games in a row On the road, the Rockets are 3-17 this year The Rockets are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games The total has gone over in eight of Houston’s last nine games The Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games versus the Rockets Injury Report 76ers Matisse Thybulle - Out Myles Powell - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Tyrese Maxey - Out Rockets Eric Gordon - Questionable Armani Brooks - Out DeJon Jarreau - Out Alperen Sengun - Out Christian Wood - Out Kevin Porter - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -12.5 Moneyline: PHI -1000, HOU +650 Total O/U: 219.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Daily Fantasy Outlook Tyrese Maxey FanDuel Price: $6,700 DraftKings Price: $5,900 Average FPPG: 30 Shake Milton FanDuel Price: $4,200 DraftKings Price: $4,300 Average FPPG: 26 Seth Curry FanDuel Price: $6,400 DraftKings Price: $6,000 Average FPPG: 26 Furkan Korkmaz FanDuel Price: $4,000 DraftKings Price: $3,300 Average FPPG: 16 Danny Green FanDuel Price: $4,900 DraftKings Price: $4,400 Average FPPG: 18 Matisse Thybulle FanDuel Price: $4,300 DraftKings Price: $3,700 Average FPPG: 17 Tobias Harris FanDuel Price: $7,100 DraftKings Price: $8,200 Average FPPG: 34 Georges Niang FanDuel Price: $3,900 DraftKings Price: $3,400 Average FPPG: 17 Joel Embiid FanDuel Price: $10,800 DraftKings Price: $11,400 Average FPPG: 50 Andre Drummond FanDuel Price: $5,400 DraftKings Price: $5,600 Average FPPG: 24

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.