76ers vs. Rockets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
After falling into a bit of a slump over the last few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers have bounced back in a big way. Last Sunday, they hit the road to face the Washington Wizards for the first time this year. As the Wizards missed a couple of key players, the Sixers took advantage and pounced on Washington, picking up a victory.
A couple of nights later, the Sixers returned to the court in Toronto to face the Raptors. Although the Raptors got the best of the Sixers during an earlier meeting in South Philly this season, Philadelphia got payback.
While the hard-fought win raised some eyebrows as the Sixers squeaked out a victory against a shorthanded Toronto team, the Sixers were just happy to get the road win and advance to 18-16 on the year before taking on their toughest matchup of the week.
Last Thursday, the Sixers hit one final stop on their road trip before heading home for New Year's Eve. While the Sixers were unsuccessful against the Brooklyn Nets twice this season, once at home and once away, the 76ers were ready for war last Thursday and took the game down to the wire.
While Brooklyn came out on top during their first two close battles against Philly, the Sixers managed to pull off the upset win on the road and pick up their 19th victory of the season before ending 2021.
Now, the 76ers are set to return home for the first time in over a week on Monday. With the Houston Rockets in town, the Sixers will face the rebuilding franchise for the first time this year. Last year, the Sixers swept the Rockets during their two outings. Will they keep the streak alive on Monday night?
76ers vs. Rockets Daily Fantasy & Odds Information
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games
- At home, the Sixers are 6-8 this season
- Philadelphia has won its last three games
- The Rockets have lost nine of their last ten games
- Houston has lost seven games in a row
- On the road, the Rockets are 3-17 this year
- The Rockets are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games
- The total has gone over in eight of Houston’s last nine games
- The Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games versus the Rockets
Injury Report
76ers
Matisse Thybulle - Out
Myles Powell - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Tyrese Maxey - Out
Rockets
Eric Gordon - Questionable
Armani Brooks - Out
DeJon Jarreau - Out
Alperen Sengun - Out
Christian Wood - Out
Kevin Porter - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -12.5
Moneyline: PHI -1000, HOU +650
Total O/U: 219.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,700
DraftKings Price: $5,900
Average FPPG: 30
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,200
DraftKings Price: $4,300
Average FPPG: 26
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $6,400
DraftKings Price: $6,000
Average FPPG: 26
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,000
DraftKings Price: $3,300
Average FPPG: 16
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,900
DraftKings Price: $4,400
Average FPPG: 18
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,300
DraftKings Price: $3,700
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,100
DraftKings Price: $8,200
Average FPPG: 34
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $3,900
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 17
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,800
DraftKings Price: $11,400
Average FPPG: 50
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $5,400
DraftKings Price: $5,600
Average FPPG: 24
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.