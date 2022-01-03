Skip to main content
    76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday
    76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

    The Philadelphia 76ers have been hitting their stride over the last few games. Coming off of one of their most disappointing losses to the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks a little under two weeks ago, the Sixers bounced back by taking care of business on the road against the Washington Wizards.

    After kicking their three-game road trip off on a high note, the Sixers found success on the road once again as they went up North and defeated the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. 

    Once they collected two-straight wins, the Sixers hit the road once more before ending 2021. Last Thursday, they faced the Eastern Conference's top seed at the time, the Brooklyn Nets. In their previous two matchups against Brooklyn, the Sixers fell short.

    However, they were riding high on the momentum they've gained lately and found a way to escape Brooklyn with a big win. Now, after getting several days off and ringing in the new year, the Sixers are set to host the Houston Rockets at home on Monday.

    Like many of their recent opponents, the Sixers will face an undermanned Rockets team. While the Sixers will miss a couple of key players of their own, they are still heavily favored over the rebuilding Rockets at home.

    Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Rockets battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

    Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Rockets TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Rockets Listen: KBME 790/KTRH 740

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -13.5

    Moneyline: PHI -1099, HOU +700

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

