76ers Rookie Jared McCain Sees Massive Jump in 2024 NBA Re-Draft
Despite not having a history of drafting much in the first round in his career, Daryl Morey has found multiple hidden gems during his time in the Philadelphia 76ers front office. One of his biggest success stories was selecting Tyrese Maxey with a late first-round pick, and appears to have struck gold again in 2024.
Heading into last summer's draft, the Sixers were rumored to be shopping their No. 16 pick in return for win-now pieces. No deal came about, which led to them drafting Jared McCain out of Duke.
McCain didn't see much playing time early on due to being a veteran-heavy roster. However, that all changed when the Sixers started dealing with a litany of injuries. McCain was then thrust into a larger role, and he took full advantage of the opportuntity.
It did not take long for McCain to show the Sixers he could be a contributing piece right away. He put together multiple impressive showings, including a 34-point, 10-assist outburst against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
McCain's stellar run early in the year resulted in him emerging as a possible candidate for Rookie of the Year. Unfortunately for him, his rookie campaign ended up coming to an abrupt end after suffering a season-ending knee injury on December 13th.
Now at the All-Star break, the NBA's latest rookie class has had a long sample to showcase their skills at the pro level. Ahead of the final stretch of the regular season, the people at Bleacher Report decided to do a re-draft for 2024. McCain ended up being up one of the biggest risers, going from No. 16 to No. 4.
Still, the 20-year-old's scoring armory scales to both spot-up and from-scratch situations, incorporates pretty much every level of the court and opens up all sorts of downhill playmaking opportunities. Even now, he currently ranks in the 86th percentile of drive-assist points created per 75 possessions, according to BBall-Index.
While things came to an unwanted end, the Sixers should be more than pleased with what they saw from McCain this season. Expected to make a full recovery before the 2025-26 campaign, he is sure to become a key member of the team's core in the coming years.