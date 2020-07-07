In just a few days, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Orlando, Florida, with the intention of staying there for the next few months so they can conclude the suspended 2019-2020 NBA season.

A few months ago, when Adam Silver first made the call to suspend the season, it seemed as if players were itching to get back out onto floor someway, somehow.

But now that the NBA's plan for a return is in place officially, many players seem to have doubts. And Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Shake Milton is one of them.

"I don't think we should be playing [this summer]," Milton told the media on Tuesday afternoon. While Milton believes it would probably be best for the NBA to call it quits on the season for a plethora of reasons, the second-year guard does have faith in the NBA's plan for a return, though.

"I think the NBA is doing all they can to make the environment as safe as possible," Milton explained. "I think [we shouldn't play because of the virus] and because there's a lot of other stuff going on. I feel like there are issues going on in the world that are way bigger than a sport -- way bigger than the game of basketball."

"I feel like we're on the cusp of finally having people tune in and really try to listen and understand more about the things that are happening in our country," the young guard continued. "The moment is too big, and I don't want the game of basketball to overshadow it."

While Milton is under the belief that returning to action could have a negative effect in multiple ways, the Sixers guard still intends on traveling to Orlando this week. "My teammates want to play," Milton said. "So, we're going to go down there and try to get a win." Milton and the Sixers are scheduled to travel on Thursday, July 9th.

