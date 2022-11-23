76ers Replace Michael Foster Jr. With Saben Lee

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Saben Lee to a two-way deal, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Lee, who was traded earlier in the offseason by the Detroit Pistons to the Utah Jazz, spent the past two seasons in Motor City averaging five points on 43 percent shooting while averaging three assists.

Since the trade in late September, Lee bounced around the league, before finally landing a spot on the Toronto Raptors' G-League affiliate, Raptors 905, where he is averaging 22 points on 56 percent shooting while averaging six assists and four rebounds per game.

In mid-November, the 23-year-old scored a season-high 28 points against the Sixers' G-League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats, while also handing out a season-high 11 assists.

Lee may be joining the Sixers to bolster their depth at the guard positions after both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have gone out with injuries in recent weeks.

To make room for the former Raptor, Philadelphia will be waiving forward Michael Foster Jr., who made his NBA debut on Tuesday night at the tail end of the Sixers' 115-106 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Foster Jr. has spent the season so far with the Blue Coats, with who he is averaging 17 points a game while grabbing seven rebounds and making two blocks per game.

While Philadelphia is waiving the 19-year-old, who they signed to a two-way contract with in October, if Foster Jr. clears waivers, he will still be eligible to continue his campaign with the Blue Coats.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

