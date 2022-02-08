76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday
The Philadelphia 76ers closed out their four-game slate on Sunday afternoon with a tough matchup against the Chicago Bulls. As Chicago was without several key players, including Zach LaVine, who was ruled out a couple of hours before tip-off, they couldn't keep up with the star power of Joel Embiid and the 76ers.
For the third time this season, the Sixers took the Bulls out and advanced to 32-21. After getting the day off on Monday, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Tuesday night. For the first time this season, the Sixers will face off against last season's runner-up, the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix had the Sixers number when the Sixers and the Suns battled it out twice last year. Although in Philadelphia, the Sixers-Suns matchup came down to the wire before the Suns picked up the win, the Sixers were dominated when the two teams met in Phoenix.
The road doesn't get any easier for the Sixers on Tuesday. Not only are the Suns the top team in the Western Conference with a 43-10 record, but they are also on a two-game win streak and have won nine of their last ten games. While the Sixers will have the home-court advantage, the Suns have proven to be a force no matter where they're playing this year.
Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Suns battle it out in South Philly? Here's everything you need to know.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Suns TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Suns Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -110, PHX -110
Total O/U: 217.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook