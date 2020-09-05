Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons simply can't escape the conversation surrounding his jump shot. Coming out of college, Simmons was already being criticized for a lack of shooting in the NCAA. So far, through three seasons in the NBA, the situation is no different.

Although Simmons utilized his jump shot a little more during the 2019-2020 NBA season, he still catches a ton of heat regarding the subject. And at this point, as he heads into the offseason before his fourth year in the NBA, his lack of a jump shot is still a hot topic among fans, the media, and even players.

Recently, former Sixers sharpshooter JJ Redick welcomed on a former teammate of Simmons' on his 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast. Although D'Angelo Russell never played with Simmons at the professional level, he was on the same team as the two-time All-Star back at Montverde High School in Florida.

Back then, Simmons' lack of a jump shot was hardly a conversation. Not only was the Australian forward dominating his competition, but he was shooting more comfortably and frequently. So in Russell's opinion, what's holding Simmons back from launching shots outside the paint in the NBA?

"He was less cautious about it [in high school]," Russell said in regards to Simmons' shooting. "As you get older, it’s a little more magnified, but he wasn’t he wasn’t really too worried. He was shooting when he was open never thought about it. When you’re missing [in the NBA], and you can’t throw the ball in the hole it’s like and everybody’s talking about it and then you look at social and you’re seeing it and it’s just like it kills your confidence. I would say that’s what pushes the league, confidence."

As we know now, Simmons wasn't confident shooting the ball since he's been drafted all the way up until the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus this season. While his mindset changed heading into the NBA bubble down in Orlando, an injury robbed him of the opportunity to really take the next step in utilizing his jump shot more often. The Sixers hope that changes in year four -- but as Russell explained -- confidence pushes players in the league. And if Simmons still isn't confident in his shot, he still might be a lot more hesitant to let it fly while on the court.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_