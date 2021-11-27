76ers vs. Timberwolves: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night

After getting the last two days off following a difficult six-game road stretch, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers are 3-7 overall over their last ten games

When playing in Philadelphia, the Sixers are just 4-4 this year

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won six of their last ten games

The Sixers have won the last eight games they've played against the Timberwolves

On the road, Minnesota is 3-4 this season

With Joel Embiid, the Sixers have gone 7-2. Without him, they are 3-7.

Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games, via Oddshark

Philadelphia is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games, via Oddshark

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid - Questionable (Health and Safety Protocol)

Tobias Harris - Questionable (Hip Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (G League Assignment)

Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

Timberwolves

Patrick Beverly - Out (Left Adductor Strain)

Karl Anthony-Towns - Questionable (Right Finger Strain)

McKinley Wright IV - Out (G League Assignment)

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -200, MIN +165

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel: $7,600

DraftKings: $12,600 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 32

Shake Milton

FanDuel: $4,900

DraftKings: $7,800 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 22

Seth Curry

FanDuel: $5,500

DraftKings: $9,000 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 24

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel: $4,600

DraftKings: $6,900 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 19

Danny Green

FanDuel: $4,500

DraftKings: $5,700 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 18

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel: $5,000

DraftKings: $6,000 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 21

Tobias Harris

FanDuel: $7,500

DraftKings: $13,200 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 36

Georges Niang

FanDuel: $4,700

DraftKings: $7,500 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 19

Joel Embiid

FanDuel: $9,600

DraftKings: $16,200 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 42

Andre Drummond

FanDuel: $7,300

DraftKings: $13,500 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 28

Charles Bassey

FanDuel: $3,900

DraftKings: $1,500 (Showdown Only)

Average FPPG: 8