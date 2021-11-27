Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Timberwolves: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Timberwolves: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night

    Author:

    After getting the last two days off following a difficult six-game road stretch, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers are 3-7 overall over their last ten games
    • When playing in Philadelphia, the Sixers are just 4-4 this year
    • The Minnesota Timberwolves have won six of their last ten games
    • The Sixers have won the last eight games they've played against the Timberwolves
    • On the road, Minnesota is 3-4 this season
    • With Joel Embiid, the Sixers have gone 7-2. Without him, they are 3-7. 
    • Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games, via Oddshark
    • Philadelphia is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games, via Oddshark

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Joel Embiid - Questionable (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Tobias Harris - Questionable (Hip Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (G League Assignment)

    Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

    Timberwolves

    Patrick Beverly - Out (Left Adductor Strain)

    Karl Anthony-Towns - Questionable (Right Finger Strain)

    McKinley Wright IV - Out (G League Assignment)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -4.5

    Moneyline: PHI -200, MIN +165

    Total O/U: 215.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel: $7,600

    DraftKings: $12,600 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 32

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel: $4,900

    Read More

    DraftKings: $7,800 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 22

    Seth Curry 

    FanDuel: $5,500

    DraftKings: $9,000 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 24

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel: $4,600

    DraftKings: $6,900 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 19

    Danny Green

    FanDuel: $4,500

    DraftKings: $5,700 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 18

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel: $5,000

    DraftKings: $6,000 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 21

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel: $7,500

    DraftKings: $13,200 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 36

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel: $4,700

    DraftKings: $7,500 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 19

    Joel Embiid 

    FanDuel: $9,600

    DraftKings: $16,200 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 42

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel: $7,300

    DraftKings: $13,500 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 28

    Charles Bassey

    FanDuel: $3,900

    DraftKings: $1,500 (Showdown Only)

    Average FPPG: 8

    USATSI_15844450_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    76ers vs. Timberwolves: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_11707392_168388689_lowres
    News

    Markelle Fultz Sets Record Straight on How Sixers Fans Treated Him

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17161020_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers List Harris as Questionable vs. Timberwolves

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17089855_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid Could Make Return vs. Timberwolves

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16965687_168388689_lowres
    News

    Paul Reed Heads Back to NBA G League for a Game With Blue Coats

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17225823_168388689_lowres
    News

    Seth Curry Offers Health Update After Returning vs. Warriors

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17089810_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Thybulle Has a Lot to Gain From Guarding Steph Curry on Wednesday

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_17226049_168388689_lowres
    News

    Curry, Rivers Describe Sixers' Second-Half Struggles vs. Warriors

    Nov 25, 2021