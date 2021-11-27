76ers vs. Timberwolves: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Saturday Night
After getting the last two days off following a difficult six-game road stretch, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers are 3-7 overall over their last ten games
- When playing in Philadelphia, the Sixers are just 4-4 this year
- The Minnesota Timberwolves have won six of their last ten games
- The Sixers have won the last eight games they've played against the Timberwolves
- On the road, Minnesota is 3-4 this season
- With Joel Embiid, the Sixers have gone 7-2. Without him, they are 3-7.
- Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games, via Oddshark
- Philadelphia is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games, via Oddshark
Injury Report
76ers
Joel Embiid - Questionable (Health and Safety Protocol)
Tobias Harris - Questionable (Hip Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (G League Assignment)
Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)
Timberwolves
Patrick Beverly - Out (Left Adductor Strain)
Karl Anthony-Towns - Questionable (Right Finger Strain)
McKinley Wright IV - Out (G League Assignment)
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200, MIN +165
Total O/U: 215.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel: $7,600
DraftKings: $12,600 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 32
Shake Milton
FanDuel: $4,900
DraftKings: $7,800 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 22
Seth Curry
FanDuel: $5,500
DraftKings: $9,000 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 24
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel: $4,600
DraftKings: $6,900 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 19
Danny Green
FanDuel: $4,500
DraftKings: $5,700 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 18
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel: $5,000
DraftKings: $6,000 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 21
Tobias Harris
FanDuel: $7,500
DraftKings: $13,200 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 36
Georges Niang
FanDuel: $4,700
DraftKings: $7,500 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 19
Joel Embiid
FanDuel: $9,600
DraftKings: $16,200 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 42
Andre Drummond
FanDuel: $7,300
DraftKings: $13,500 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 28
Charles Bassey
FanDuel: $3,900
DraftKings: $1,500 (Showdown Only)
Average FPPG: 8