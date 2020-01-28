Tobias Harris Decorates Sneakers to Honor Kobe Bryant on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Like every other team in the NBA, it's going to be tough for the Philadelphia 76ers to perform with the tragedy that occurred this past weekend. Ever since the news came out about former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passing away, no news outlet, social media timeline, or sports broadcast has shied away from the topic.

That won't change when the Sixers return to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night to take on the Golden State Warriors. As expected, both the Sixers and the Warriors have worked together on brainstorming ways to honor the late-great Laker ahead of their matchup.

While the exact plans aren't revealed, Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand has confirmed the team will do something. Also, individual players will attempt to honor Kobe in their own way as well. On Monday, many Sixers showed up to practice wearing some of Kobe's signature shoes.

And on Tuesday, Sixers forward, Tobias Harris, decorated his game sneakers with "Rest in Peace KOBE" on one shoe and "Rest in Peace GIGI" on the other, to also honor Kobe Bryant's daughter, who passed away as well.

On Monday, Harris remembered Kobe Bryant as his "hero." As the Sixers forward admitted he was a Lakers fan growing up, he credits Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal for being the reason why.

"His work ethic inspired my game," Harris said, following practice on Monday afternoon. "This summer, I got to go out to L.A. with a group of like 15 guys, and we were working out with him for a few days. I got a chance to talk to him and pick his brain on some things basketball-wise. That, for me, was like a dream come true -- once in a lifetime."

While it's still hard for Harris to believe that the incident that took place actually happened, the Sixers' star is beginning to accept the fact that it's real. He mentioned on Monday it will be tough to take the court during such tough times, but once the game is going, the veteran forward believes he will be more relaxed once he starts playing.

