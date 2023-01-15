76ers' Tobias Harris, James Harden on Injury Report vs. Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night and could end up doing so while shorthanded, as two key players are on the injury report for the matchup.

For the second-straight game, the Sixers have the veteran forward Tobias Harris on the injury report due to knee soreness. During the Sixers’ Thursday night loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harris went down with a knee injury during the first half of the game.

While Harris’s injury looked severe, he managed to return to the floor shortly after taking a trip to the locker room. Two nights later, as the Sixers geared up to face the Utah Jazz, Harris was added to the injury report and listed as questionable for the outing.

Shortly before the Sixers and the Jazz battled it out, Harris was ruled out for the night. Saturday’s game was just the fourth time the veteran missed a matchup this year. With Harris out, the Sixers rolled out a three-guard starting lineup, adding De’Anthony Melton back to the mix.

James Harden Joins the List

Sixers guard James Harden is a new addition to the injury report on Sunday. After Harden faced the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the guard is listed on the injury report as questionable due to heel pain.

In the matchup against the Jazz, Harden appeared on the court for 37 minutes. During that time, he drained 11 of his 19 shots for 31 points. In addition, he racked up 11 assists in the one-point win over the Jazz.

It’s unclear if Harden suffered a setback during Saturday’s game or if his heel pain stems from a moment he dealt with pain during Thursday’s game against the Thunder. Either way, the veteran guard’s playing status for Sunday is up in the air. If Harden doesn't get the nod to play, Sunday’s matchup will mark the first time he would miss a game since New Year’s Eve.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.