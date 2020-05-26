76ers' Tobias Harris Recalls Meeting Michael Jordan as a Kid

Over the last month, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has spent his Sunday nights watching 'The Last Dance' like many. The documentary surrounding Michael Jordan and the 90s Chicago Bulls impressed basketball fans across the country as the NBA remains on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA veteran Tobias Harris was no exception. While Harris did have strong opinions on Jordan, as he disagreed with his stance on being a role model, all in all, the Sixers forward was highly entertained with the series and tuned in every Sunday.

While watching, Harris not only learned new things, but he ended up remembering a moment when he got to meet the NBA legend himself. Growing up, like many kids, Tobias Harris was a huge fan of Michael Jordan. But unlike many young fans at the time, Harris was fortunate enough to meet the Hall of Famer after a game.

The New York native attended a Knicks versus Bulls game at Madison Square Garden when he was younger and had the opportunity to be introduced to Jordan following the game thanks to his father, Torrel Harris. "We kept asking my dad if we could meet him after the game, and he was just telling us maybe," Harris told Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports.

"It ended up happening, and it was unbelievable. As we were walking away, I realized I didn't get him to sign my card. So my dad had to pull him back and get him to sign our cards. "[My brother] and I were so excited on the train ride back."

For the record, Tobias Harris ended up losing that card he got signed on the way back from the game. Harris mentioned it didn't bother him so much because meeting the NBA legend was an "unforgettable experience." The memories from the actual meeting are something the 76ers forward could never lose.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_