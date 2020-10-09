76ers: Hypothetical Trade Sends Al Horford to Warriors

What's it going to take for the Philadelphia 76ers to right their wrongs with last year's Al Horford signing? Perhaps, a "shocking" trade with the Golden State Warriors could occur. As the offseason is here to stay for a while, the hypothetical trade season is now in full effect. So Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a trade scenario where the Sixers send Al Horford packing to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins.

The package looks like this: The Sixers send Horford and his $109 million contract with two 2020 second-round picks (No. 34, 36) in exchange for Warriors small forward, Andrew Wiggins. At last, Philly fans would see the former Kansas product don a Sixers uniform roughly six years after the team would've selected him with the first-overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft had they won the pick in the lottery.

That year, the Sixers ended up with the third pick after Cleveland somehow lucked up with the first pick. In the long-run, the Sixers turned out all right as they picked up Embiid -- but the team could use somebody like Wiggins right now, too.

"If Golden State can't get another superstar, flipping Wiggins for Horford and picks would put them in a better spot to get one down the line. Horford may actually fit the roster better as a starting center who can pass, defend and shoot from three. His contract no longer fits his production, but Wiggins has never played up to his, either. Getting a pair of top second-rounders would give the Warriors some more young talent to use in future trades."

Let me make one thing clear; it's not a guarantee the Sixers split with Horford this offseason. While it's in their best interest to do so for multiple reasons, it will be quite difficult to move Horford, considering he's shown signs of declining and costs a lot of money for a 34-year-old center, whose best days are behind him.

But if Golden State is interested, the Sixers shouldn't hesitate to offer Horford and a couple of picks for a player like Wiggins. As Swartz mentioned, Wiggins hasn't necessarily lived up to his contract either, but getting a young scorer in return for an older center who failed to fit in the system alongside Joel Embiid is a winning situation for the Sixers.

