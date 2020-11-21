Trey Burke Lands Multi-Year Deal With Mavericks

Trey Burke didn't work out with the Sixers, but he found himself a long-term home in Dallas because o

Last season, Trey Burke was an intriguing addition to the Philadelphia 76ers roster. As the team needed a veteran backup behind Ben Simmons, the Sixers went out and signed two guys with experience in Burke and Raul Neto.

It was believed that Burke and Neto would participate in a position battle throughout preseason and training camp. During that time last season, there were mixed messages regarding both players coming from people within the organization.

Ben Simmons raved about Burke's game early on. Meanwhile, former Sixers head coach Brett Brown seemed more interested in running with Neto at the backup spot. It was believed the 76ers would eventually pick one guy to roll with and allow the other to walk, but the front office ended up keeping both at first.

Throughout the first half of the season, the Sixers rotated backup point guards. Neto would get a few week's worth of stints -- then Burke would take over from time to time. After the trade deadline, though, the 76ers decided to only keep one as the team needed the roster space to bring in trade acquisitions.

Burke ended up becoming the odd-man-out. He finished his 25-game Sixers stint averaging 5.9 points-per-game and shooting 42-percent from deep. Burke didn't land anywhere else before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the 2019-2020 season -- but he did earn a one-year deal ahead of the season's resumption down in the bubble.

In eight games with the Dallas Mavericks, Trey Burke put on a show. The veteran guard averaged 12 points-per-game off the bench and knocked down 43-percent of his three-point attempts. Although the Mavs didn't make it very far in the playoffs, Burke continued to shine in the postseason.

Heading into free agency this year, it was unclear what kind of market Burke was going to draw. It didn't even matter, though, as he will ultimately return to Dallas on a multi-year deal. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Burke's three-year deal with the Mavericks is in the $10 million range.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_