76ers Reportedly Turned Down Warriors' Trade Offer for Ben Simmons

Justin Grasso

After an injury-riddled season, the Golden State Warriors have ended up with the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Typically, a team in that position would select the best player available as they're usually in rebuild mode.

But the Warriors are still very much contenders heading into the 2020-2021 NBA season. Therefore, Golden State is on the search for an experienced veteran who can help them win now. Lately, Golden State has shopped the pick -- but so far, no luck.

Could the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the No. 21 overall pick, move up to No. 2 for a young star? Apparently, the Warriors offered, but the Sixers aren't interested. According to a report from NBC Sports, the Warriors offered up their first-round pick for Sixers' two-time All-Star, Ben Simmons.

As expected, Philly turned them down. As much as many basketball fans, analysts, and writers want to believe the Sixers are ready to move on from Simmons, Philly's front office continues to show that they are loyal to the 24-year-old All-Star.

During his second year in the league last season, the San Antonio Spurs reportedly demanded Simmons in a trade as Philly hoped to acquire Kawhi Leonard. As we know, the Sixers didn't budge. And although many believed Simmons could be traded during last year's offseason -- the 76ers did the opposite and offered a max deal to the young star. 

While teams such as the Warriors will likely continue calling Daryl Morey and Sixers' front office for Simmons' availability, it's highly unlikely the 76ers part ways with the third-year veteran. Throughout the entire offseason, the Sixers have kept their message regarding the duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid consistent. The organization wants to build around those two -- not split them up.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

