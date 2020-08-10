All76ers
76ers Prospect Vasilije Micic to Play With Anadolu Efes in 2021

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers 2014 draft pick Vasilije Micic will not come to the NBA for the 2020-2021 season after all. A report back in May hinted at the possibility of the Serbian sharpshooter potentially coming over to the NBA. If that were the case, the 76ers would benefit as they hold the rights to the 26-year-old guard.

"Anadolu Efes or the NBA -- it's the only scenarios I have for the next season," Micic told Lithuanian hoops journalist Donatas Urbonas a few months ago. As Micic emerged as a star with the Turkish club, Anadolu Efes, the six-foot-six guard reportedly garnered interest from several NBA teams beyond Philly this season.

This year, the Serbian guard notched career-highs with Anadolu Efes averaging nearly 15 points and 5.8 assists-per-game. With his contract running out in Turkey, and NBA teams becoming interested, Micic seemed to be considering making the jump to the NBA. However, it looks like Micic will stay put in the Euro League, according to his agent, Misko Raznatovic. 

Micic's decision doesn't come as much of a surprise. While the NBA was becoming interested in his talents, just the flashiness of the league wasn't going to be convincing enough to get the Serbian guard to play in the United States. A year ago, when discussing the potential of joining the NBA, Micic made it clear he wasn't going to come to the NBA just for the sake of being in the NBA.

"I don't want to just go there, but to get a chance to play," Micic told TalkBasket. "Otherwise, I will stay here (Anadolu)." Well, it seems he has made up his mind. Once again, Micic will remain with Anadolu Efes while the Sixers wait on his future with their team.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

