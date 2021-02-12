76ers vs. Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their four-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday night with a late matchup against the Sacramento Kings. After struggling defensively in the first half, the Sixers knew they had to step it up in the final two quarters in order to avoid starting the trip off on the wrong foot.

They did just that. Although it was a close one, the Sixers managed to close out Tuesday's game with a win. Now, they'll look to try and go 2-0 on the trip as they're set to face the Portland Trail Blazers once again on Thursday night.

Just last week, the Blazers visited the 76ers in South Philly. Both teams were shorthanded, but the Sixers seemingly had the upper-hand as Joel Embiid was available to play. However, Portland played lights out.

The undermanned Blazers dominated the Sixers 121-105 without Damian Lillard on the floor. On Thursday, Lillard is back. And so is Sixers star, Ben Simmons. While Philly will look much better with its key facilitator on the floor, Portland has proven to be no walk in the park for the Sixers. Thursday's game could end up being another tight one for the Sixers as they continue their road trip.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Blazers go at it? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Time: 10 PM EST.

Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Location: Moda Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Blazers TV Broadcast: TNT

Blazers Listen: Rip City Radio 620 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Blazers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -225, POR +180

O/U: 229.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM