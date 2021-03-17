76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up a back-to-back on Tuesday night with a matchup against the New York Knicks. Earlier this season, the Sixers took care of the Knicks with ease as Joel Embiid led the charge. On Tuesday night, though, Embiid wasn't available. So, somebody else had to step up.

Although it wasn't easy, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris got the job done. After a rough first half, the two stars played lockdown defense in the final two quarters as Harris put a dagger in the Knicks to wrap up the low-scoring matchup with a 99-96 win over the Knicks.

Now, the competition gets stiffer. On Wednesday night, the 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season. Although the Sixers are ahead of the Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings by two and a half games, Milwaukee is favored to win on Wednesday night as it's believed that without Joel Embiid on the floor, the 76ers might not have an answer for Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Bucks take on the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bucks TV Broadcast: ESPN/FOX Sports Wisconsin

Bucks Listen: 103.3 WMTJ

76ers Stream: Click Here

Bucks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Bucks -6

Moneyline: PHI +200, MIL -250

O/U: 233.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM