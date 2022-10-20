Skip to main content
76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

Everything you need to know for Thursday's matchup between the 76ers and the Bucks.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 season continues on Thursday night with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thursday’s game marks the first time the Bucks will take the court this season. For the Sixers, it’s their second outing of the year.

Philadelphia had the opportunity to help tip off the new basketball year on Tuesday with a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers found success in the first half of Tuesday’s game as they were in a tight back-and-forth battle with Boston. Unfortunately, the momentum shifted to the Celtics in the third quarter.

After allowing the Celtics to build a run, the Sixers struggled to battle back. Eventually, Boston pulled away with a 126-117 victory over the Sixers. A big night from Philly's star guard James Harden was spoiled as his 35-point outing wasn't enough for the Sixers to secure the victory.

Now, the Sixers have an opportunity to bounce back with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Plan on tuning in to watch Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Sixers battle it out against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022  

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bucks Listen: 103.3 WTMJ

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -175, MIL +145

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

