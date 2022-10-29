Skip to main content

76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday

Everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the 76ers and the Bulls.

The Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed revenge on Friday night. As if their 1-3 start couldn’t look worse after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the Sixers were dominated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to drop to 1-4 on the year.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged his team’s lack of effort against the Raptors and hoped his squad would use Wednesday’s shortcomings as a motivational tactic going into Friday’s rematch against the Raptors.

“We lost — they kicked our butt, and they were more physical,” said Rivers on Wednesday. “So, we’ll see how we come out.” 

On Friday, the tables turned. Despite the Sixers being shorthanded without Joel Embiid on the court due to knee soreness, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey led the charge and helped the Sixers dominate the Raptors.

Maxey put up a career-high of 44 points. He helped the Sixers cruise past Toronto with a 112-90 victory. With that win, the Sixers moved to 2-4 on the year. Shortly after wrapping up against Toronto, the Sixers hit the road to Chicago as they are set to face the Bulls on Saturday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back.

The Sixers will get Embiid back in the mix and will face a Bulls team that just played on Friday night as well. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bulls battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: United Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Bulls TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bulls Listen: WSCR AM 670

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -138, CHI +115

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

USATSI_17851607_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Bulls Injury Report: Will Zach LaVine Face 76ers on Saturday?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17850789_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Bulls: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18154198_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Raptors: Pascal Siakam's Reaction to Tyrese Maxey

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19310663_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Encouraged by Matisse Thybulle's Performance vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19303609_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Did Nick Nurse’s Raptors Take Joel Embiid-Less 76ers Lightly?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17850786_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid's Injury Status on Saturday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19300296_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixers Pick Mikal Bridges Dons Phillies Gear in Presser

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19294820_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Credits Tyrese Maxey for Leading ‘Team Win’ vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso