76ers vs. Cavs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Rematch

After a team versus team scrimmage in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers reunited for a practice session in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday. Shortly after another offseason practice session, most of the Sixers boarded a flight to Cleveland.

On Monday, the Sixers are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this preseason. Last week, after debuting against the Brooklyn Nets on the road, the Sixers made their home preseason debut by hosting the new-look Cavs.

Unlike last Monday’s matchup in Brooklyn, the Sixers engaged in a tight battle with the Cavs throughout the entire matchup. While Cleveland was in control for a good portion of the matchup, the Sixers pulled off a one-point victory against Cleveland to move to 2-0 in the preseason.

Now, the Sixers and the Cavs are set to battle it out for the second and final time this postseason. The Sixers will enter the matchup shorthanded as they are without their star center Joel Embiid, who stayed in Philly and will get some rest.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Cavaliers battle it out for another preseason matchup? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Monday, October 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBA TV

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers Listen: POWER 89.1 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Moneyline: CLE -200, PHI +155

Total O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook