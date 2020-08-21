SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 3

Justin Grasso

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Heading into the series, the Sixers were viewed as underdogs clearly for ranking purposes. Not to mention, Philly is also missing its starting forward, Ben Simmons.

Simmons or not, though, the Sixers were still expected to put on a competitive effort against Boston as they still have Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford available. Unfortunately, only Embiid has put on a showing of dominance and the big man simply can't do everything on his own.

The Celtics' star power that is Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown have had their way with the Sixers' defense. And Philly's offense hasn't been able to keep up with Boston's red-hot shooting. Because of that, the Sixers are now in an 0-2 hole heading into Game 3 on Friday night. Will the Celtics continue their quest to sweep the Sixers? Or will Philly make it a series again and snag their first playoff win?

Soon, we'll find out. Plan on tuning in on Friday night? Here's everything you need to know about the Celtics versus 76ers matchup. 

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Friday, August 21, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: The Field House

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston, TNT

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers +5

Moneyline: 76ers -211, Celtics +175

O/U: 216

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gordon Hayward Suffers Injury, Receives MRI

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward left Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Horford Discuss What 76ers Need to do for Game 3

Down in an 0-2 hole, Philadelphia 76ers big guys Joel Embiid and Al Horford discuss what needs to change in Game 3.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Locker Room is Missing Jimmy Butler's Fire in Playoffs

As they're down 0-2 against the Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers sure could use Jimmy Butler's fire in the playoffs right now.

Justin Grasso

What's Al Horford's Advice to 76ers Heading Into Game 3?

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford has been to the playoffs many times throughout his career. As his team is down 0-2 to the Celtics, what's the veteran telling his teammates ahead of Game 3?

Justin Grasso

Brown Confirms Just how Much Sixers are Missing Simmons

As the Sixers struggle against the Celtics, head coach Brett Brown confirms his team is surely missing Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 2020-2021 Season Likely to be Moved Back

The latest roundup of rumors regarding the 2020-2021 NBA season indicate that next year's start date will likely happen later than expected.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 2020 Free Agency Could be Pushed Back From October

A recent wave of rumors regarding the NBA have indicated that the 2020 Free Agency period could get pushed back from the scheduled date in October.

Justin Grasso

Who is Going to Fire the Philadelphia 76ers up?

The Philadelphia 76ers need some added motivation for Game 3. Who is going to be the player that fires this team up?

Justin Grasso

Stephen A. Goes off on Brett Brown After 76ers' Game 2 Loss

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's First Take did not hold back on his opinion regarding Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Brett Brown, after the Sixers' Game 2 loss against the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso

Why did Brett Brown Choose Raul Neto over Alec Burks in Game 2?

During Game 2 against the Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown shocked many as he utilized Raul Neto over Alec Burks at the backup point guard spot.

Justin Grasso