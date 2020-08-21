76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 3
Justin Grasso
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Heading into the series, the Sixers were viewed as underdogs clearly for ranking purposes. Not to mention, Philly is also missing its starting forward, Ben Simmons.
Simmons or not, though, the Sixers were still expected to put on a competitive effort against Boston as they still have Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford available. Unfortunately, only Embiid has put on a showing of dominance and the big man simply can't do everything on his own.
The Celtics' star power that is Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown have had their way with the Sixers' defense. And Philly's offense hasn't been able to keep up with Boston's red-hot shooting. Because of that, the Sixers are now in an 0-2 hole heading into Game 3 on Friday night. Will the Celtics continue their quest to sweep the Sixers? Or will Philly make it a series again and snag their first playoff win?
Soon, we'll find out. Plan on tuning in on Friday night? Here's everything you need to know about the Celtics versus 76ers matchup.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
Date: Friday, August 21, 2020
Time: 6:30 PM EST.
Location: The Field House
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT
Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston, TNT
76ers Stream: Click Here
Celtics Stream: Click Here
Odds
Line: 76ers +5
Moneyline: 76ers -211, Celtics +175
O/U: 216