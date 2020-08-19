SI.com
76ers vs. Celtics: What's Jaylen Brown's Status for Game 2?

Justin Grasso

Heading into Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers were already missing two key players in their postseason rotation. Ben Simmons, who suffered a subluxation in his left kneecap, has zero chance of making it back to bubble in time to face the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Glenn Robinson III was sure to miss a few games too, as he's dealing with an oblique muscle strain.

On the other side of things, the Celtics entered the series fully healthy on Monday -- but they didn't quite come out the same way. During the C's victory over the Sixers, a couple of players suffered lower-body injuries and had to leave the game for some time. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown took a knee to his quad and spent a handful of minutes on the sideline working through the pain.

Then, Celtics starting forward Gordon Hayward, suffered a suspected ankle injury, which ended up being diagnosed as a Grade 3 ankle sprain. Brown managed to make it back in the game. Hayward, however, did not. And at this point, we know that the Celtics will be without Hayward for the rest of the series.

Heading into Game 2, will Jaylen Brown appear on the court for the Celtics? So far, all signs point to yes. Not only did Brown fight through the pain and finish the game with 38 total minutes on the court, but he's also listed as probable on the NBA's injury report from Tuesday night. "[My knee] feels a little bit better after you get a win," Brown said on Monday following Game 1. "I'm in a lot of pain, but it feels better when you win."

The Sixers and the Celtics will face each other for Game 2 on Wednesday night at 6:30 PM EST. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

