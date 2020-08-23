76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 4

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet with the Boston Celtics for a critical Game 4 matchup in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Despite defeating the Celtics three out of four times during the regular season this year, the Sixers have struggled to pick up a win so far in the postseason.

Game 1 was a close fight, but Boston came out on top in the end. The first loss led to the Sixers getting destroyed in Game 2 as the Celtics' offensive stars simply couldn't miss. Knowing their effort was far from ideal, the 76ers came out in Game 3 with backs against the wall mentality.

Although Philly fought hard in Game 3, only their effort can be applauded as they fell into an 0-3 hole. Now, the Sixers could become the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs down in the Orlando bubble. With a Sunday afternoon game approaching, the 76ers are in a do-or-die situation. A win will keep them alive to fight another day -- but a loss sends them packing as first-round exits.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Celtics in Game 4? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM EST.

Location: The Field House

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ABC

Celtics TV Broadcast: ABC

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers -1.5

Moneyline: Celtics -139, 76ers +115

O/U: 213

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network