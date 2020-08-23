SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 4

Justin Grasso

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet with the Boston Celtics for a critical Game 4 matchup in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Despite defeating the Celtics three out of four times during the regular season this year, the Sixers have struggled to pick up a win so far in the postseason.

Game 1 was a close fight, but Boston came out on top in the end. The first loss led to the Sixers getting destroyed in Game 2 as the Celtics' offensive stars simply couldn't miss. Knowing their effort was far from ideal, the 76ers came out in Game 3 with backs against the wall mentality. 

Although Philly fought hard in Game 3, only their effort can be applauded as they fell into an 0-3 hole. Now, the Sixers could become the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs down in the Orlando bubble. With a Sunday afternoon game approaching, the 76ers are in a do-or-die situation. A win will keep them alive to fight another day -- but a loss sends them packing as first-round exits.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Celtics in Game 4? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM EST.

Location: The Field House

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ABC

Celtics TV Broadcast: ABC

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Line: 76ers -1.5

Moneyline: Celtics -139, 76ers +115

O/U: 213

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Embiid, Brown Remain Optimistic Heading Into Game 4

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Brett Brown are keeping positive thoughts as they head into an elimination game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Harris' Postseason Production Mighty Concerning for 76ers

As a max player, Tobias Harris is expected to show up and show out for the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs. Unfortunately, he hasn't done that yet.

Justin Grasso

Brown Explains Putting Horford Back in Starting Lineup

On Friday, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown once again utilized Al Horford in the starting lineup. Following the game, he explained his decision to do so.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Doesn't Want a Series Sweep on his Resume

The last thing that Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid wants is a series sweep against the Boston Celtics on his resume.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Brett Brown Isn't Thinking About his Future Right now

With his job potentially on the line, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown isn't concerned about his job security at the moment.

Justin Grasso

Gordon Hayward Suffers Injury, Receives MRI

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward left Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 3 on Friday night. Plan on tuning in to watch? Here's everything you need to know!

Justin Grasso

76ers Fight Hard but Fall Short to Celtics in Game 3

Despite putting up a hard fight, the Philadelphia 76ers fall short to the Boston Celtics in Game 3.

Justin Grasso

Without Fans, 76ers are Relying on Internal Energy for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers are the home team for Game 3, but they don't have any real home-court advantage. How will they overcome the Celtics without motivation from their fans?

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Horford Discuss What 76ers Need to do for Game 3

Down in an 0-2 hole, Philadelphia 76ers big guys Joel Embiid and Al Horford discuss what needs to change in Game 3.

Justin Grasso