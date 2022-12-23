76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Clippers.

So far, the Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game homestand has been quite successful. After kicking things off against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 9, the Sixers defeated the visiting Lakers by 11 points in double-overtime.

Then, the Sixers picked up two comfortable double-digit wins over the Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings. When the Golden State Warriors paid Philly a visit last Friday, they were shorthanded, missing three All-Stars. While the Sixers struggled against Golden State at first, they came out on top with a 12-point victory.

Earlier this week, the Sixers hosted the Toronto Raptors while looking to build on their best win streak of the season. Once again, overtime was needed, but the Sixers squeezed past the Raptors with a three-point win. Then on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons became the latest team to visit the Sixers.

Considering the Pistons are in the midst of a rebuild, the Sixers were certainly the more talented squad on Wednesday night. As a result, the Sixers picked up their most comfortable win since the Sacramento matchup, as they put the Pistons down with a 20-point margin.

On Friday, the Sixers will wrap up the homestand with a battle against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers enter Friday’s game with a 19-14 record, winning their last two games. Meanwhile, the Sixers are looking to pick up their seventh-straight win on Friday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Clippers battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Friday, December 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

