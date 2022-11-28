76ers vs. Hawks: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will get a key reinforcement on Monday night as Joel Embiid has been cleared for action after dealing with a mid-foot sprain recently.

Embiid’s injury concerns started last weekend. As the Sixers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, the star big man collided with his teammate, which forced Embiid to finish the matchup while battling through lower-body pain.

After the game, Embiid confirmed he could miss time moving forward depending on how he felt ahead of the next matchup. Two days later, the Sixers ruled out the big man for a minimum of two games after Embiid was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain.

In matchups against the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers started Montrezl Harrell in the absence of Embiid. During those matchups, the Sixers split games with one win at home against Brooklyn and a road loss against the Hornets.

Going into Friday’s game, the Sixers ruled out Embiid as they were set to take on the Orlando Magic for the first of two matchups at the Amway Center. Once again, the Sixers found success without Embiid and came out on top against the Magic.

Before Friday’s outing, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Embiid was back in Philly getting some on-court work in while recovering from his latest setback. While the head coach didn’t have an update on Embiid’s playing status beyond Friday’s game, it was soon revealed that Embiid wouldn’t play in Sunday’s rematch against the Magic.

After missing four-straight games, the Sixers upgraded Embiid to questionable ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The center went through his pregame warmups less than an hour before tip-off and is now cleared for action.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.