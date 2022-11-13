76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night in hopes of closing out the week on a high note.

On Monday, the Sixers hosted the Phoenix Suns. Coming off two-straight losses, the road didn’t get much easier for the Sixers, who hosted a Western Conference contender to begin the week. Fortunately for the Sixers, they got out of their slump and picked up their fifth win of the year by taking down the Suns.

The Sixers then hit the road for a one-game trip against the Atlanta Hawks. After getting off to a rough start, struggling in the shooting department, the Sixers failed to overcome the Hawks in Atlanta and kicked off their back-to-back games against the Hawks with a loss.

Now, the two teams will meet on Saturday night for a second time this week. Despite losing the first matchup, the Sixers are favored going into Saturday night’s game. After they wrap up Saturday’s game, the Sixers will be back at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night to take on the Utah Jazz for the second night of a back-to-back.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle it out on Saturday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, ATL +125

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook