76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Thursday

Everything you need to know for Thursday's matchup between the 76ers and the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers found a way to get back on track earlier this week. Last week was a tough one for Philadelphia. While they kicked off the week with a third-straight victory, a two-game skid formed, beginning with a loss at home against the Washington Wizards.

After dropping the Wizards matchup, the Sixers found out they would lose their star guard James Harden for a few weeks due to a tendon strain in his right foot. Without Harden or Joel Embiid on the floor for last Friday’s game against the New York Knicks, the Sixers fell short once again.

Fortunately, the Sixers are off to a decent start this week. On Monday, they hosted the Phoenix Suns. Despite being labeled as underdogs in the matchup, the Sixers came out on top with a victory, creating what Doc Rivers viewed as his team’s most impressive victory of the year.

After getting the last two days off, the Sixers are back on the road for a game as they are set to face the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. That matchup will be the first of two games between the Sixers and the Hawks this week.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle it out on Thursday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBA TV

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA TV

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: Radio V-103

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, PHI +100

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

