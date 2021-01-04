76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Monday

The 76ers and the Hornets will close out their series on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets will meet for the second time in two days on Monday night to close out their series in South Philly. On Saturday, the Hornets entered the Wells Fargo Center coming off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on the night before.

Meanwhile, the Sixers were coming in fresh as they had a day off on Friday after taking care of business down in Orlando on New Year's Eve by knocking off the undefeated Magic. Although the Hornets should be applauded for their early second-half effort last game, the Sixers remained in the driver's seat throughout the entire matchup.

When it was all said and done, Philly came out on top with a 127-112 victory over Charlotte, advancing to 5-1 on the year. A day off should do the Hornets good as they were coming off of a back-to-back, but the Sixers are still favored to take the cake on Monday night, as they're expected to sweep Charlotte.

Plan on tuning into the matchup on Monday? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Monday, January 4th, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5

76ers Stream: Click Here

Hornets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -460, CHA +340

O/U: 219

*Odds are Provided by The Action Network

Pregame Reading