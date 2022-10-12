76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Finale

With the preseason winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers will get one more chance to take the floor before the games begin to count toward their 2022-2023 season record.

Last week, the Sixers fired up their preseason against their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklynn Nets. Despite going in with a shorthanded lineup, the Sixers came out on top with a convincing win over the Nets to open up the preseason with a 1-0 record.

Two nights later, the Sixers returned to their home court to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unlike the first matchup, the Sixers had their entire roster healthy and available. Once again, the Sixers came out on top with a victory to move to 2-0 on the preseason.

After getting four days off from game action, the 76ers returned to the floor in Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers for a matchup. With no Joel Embiid available, the Sixers came out on top and defeated Cleveland 113-97.

Now, the Sixers are looking to close out their preseason with a finale against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Considering it’s the final game, the Sixers will likely allow their reserves to get plenty of playing time to state their case to garner minutes during the regular season.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hornets TV Broadcast: N/A

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -400, CHA +275

Total O/U: 220

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook