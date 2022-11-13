76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup against the Hawks, the Sixers added their temporary starting guard De’Anthony Melton to the injury report. Following Philadelphia’s morning shootaround, Melton was downgraded to questionable due to back stiffness.

As the game approached, Melton was eventually ruled out for the night. While his setback didn’t seem severe, the team was clearly being cautious as they allowed the veteran guard to take the night off. Fortunately for the Sixers, Melton is on pace to make his return on Sunday night.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Sunday afternoon, Melton wasn’t present, indicating that he’s currently available for the matchup.

As for the veteran reserve Furkan Korkmaz, his Saturday night setback will prevent him from seeing the floor on Sunday.

Since the Sixers were shorthanded in the matchup against the Hawks, Doc Rivers offered Korkmaz some minutes in the first half. While the Turkish veteran thrived in the four minutes of action he received as he went 3-4 from the field for seven points, Kokrmaz left the game without returning in the second half.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, Korkmaz is dealing with a left knee effusion. Therefore, he’s out for Sunday’s matchup against the Jazz.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.